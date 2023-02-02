Derek Carr jokes about impending trade following Pro Bowl passing challenge

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games began on Thursday with the first block of skill position challenges taking place in Las Vegas. Participating in the first precision passing challenge was outgoing Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who excelled in the event. Speaking with ESPN’s Ryan Clark afterwards, the veteran had some fun at his own expense.

It certainly seems like he’s at peace with the impending move.

At the tail end of a disappointing 2022 campaign, Carr was benched for the final two games of the regular season with the franchise making it officially known that they would trade him in the offseason. The veteran spent nine seasons with the franchise, throwing for over 35,000 yards and 217 touchdowns.

As of now, the Raiders are trying to move Carr by February 15 before his $40.4 million due next season becomes guaranteed. If they cannot find a trade partner by then, they may be forced to outright cut him in an effort to save cap room.