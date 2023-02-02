Warrant issued for Joe Mixon’s arrest for aggravated menacing, agent says charge will be dropped

UPDATE: Mixon’s agent tweeted told Tom Pelissero that the misdemeanor charge against Mixon will be dropped on Friday.

Just spoke to #Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, who says the misdemeanor charge against Mixon will be dropped Friday. pic.twitter.com/YKPFYuChgd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2023

There is a warrant out for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon for aggravated menacing after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman.

A warrant has been issued for Bengals RB Joe Mixon on one count of aggravated menacing.



Statement from the team: "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 2, 2023

This is obviously not a great look for Mixon, but it is especially bad given his previous legal issues. The most high-profile incident occurred when he was at Oklahoma, when he assaulted a woman one day after he turned 18. The incident was captured on video and Mixon was suspended from the Sooners football team for the rest of the 2014 season. He returned to the field in 2015 and 2016 and the case was eventually settled. Mixon also had an incident with a parking attendant in 2016 that involved intimidation after receiving a parking citation.

The Bengals can save some cash on Mixon’s contract if they release or trade him before June 1. This news, depending on what Cincinnati and the league end up finding out after further investigation, might push the franchise towards cutting ties with the running back.

Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2022 season.