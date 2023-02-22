Dom Capers returns to Panthers as a senior defensive assistant rocking hairpiece not fooling anyone

The Carolina Panthers have brought back Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant. He was the franchise’s first head coach from 1995 to 1998. Capers served as the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2002 to 2005 and otherwise has bounced around various defensive units in the league. At his re-introductory press conference on Wednesday, Capers was donning an interesting hairstyle.

Listen, hair loss is a thing many people have to deal with. If they choose to use hairpieces, that is completely fine. Capers decided to choose one with a hairline that is the definition of a straight line across his head. It looks photoshopped on. I don’t know what it is that he is covering up, but it is hard to imagine that it is worse than what he has chosen to go with. It looks like he may have even had a lengthier hairpiece but used a bowl to cut off the front to make sure it was as ridiculous as possible. Regardless, he is joining the new staff under head coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.