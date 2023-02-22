Report: Titans release OT Taylor Lewan and WR Robert Woods to clear cap space

The Tennessee Titans have released OT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods and K Randy Bullock, per Field Yates. The move creates $28.9 million in cap space for the team. Lewan had spent his entire nine-year career with the franchise, while Woods was brought in ahead of the 2022 season. Tennessee was about $25 million over the salary cap, but this move has put them under the salary cap.

Titans started the day about $25 million over the salary cap and, after today’s moves — releasing left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock — are now $4.23 million under the salary cap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2023

Lewan was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The former Michigan Wolverine was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-2018. He started dealing with injuries in 2020 when he tore his ACL and played in only five games that year. He returned well in 2021, playing in 13 games but then logged only two appearances in 2022 after another knee injury. This move doesn’t come as a surprise as Lewan himself said he was expecting it on his podcast Bussin With the Boys. The soon-to-be 32-year-old will test free agency for the first time in his career.

Woods was part of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl-winning roster but only played in nine games that year before tearing his ACL. He was then traded to the Titans in March of 2022 for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Woods never caught on with Tennessee catching 53 passes for only 527 yards with two touchdowns in all 17 games. He will turn 31 in April, but there should still be a market for him.