Netflix to release ‘Quarterback’ docuseries featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins

Netflix is set to announce a new docuseries called ‘Quarterback’ which will feature Super Bowl champion QB Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and veteran Marcus Mariota. The series is the first project being produced by Netflix and NFL Films. The three QBs were mic’d up throughout the entire 2022 NFL season.

They are certainly covering the entire QB spectrum with these three players. Mahomes is fresh off his second Super Bowl victory after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 35-33 in Super Bowl 57. Cousins has found success but continues to struggle in the postseason. Mariota is toward the twilight of his career in the NFL.

NFL Films is awesome. But it’s also a niche audience and doesn’t always reach such a wide scale of fans and viewers. Netflix joining forces with NFL Films is a great partnership and could give us some quality football content. Everyone loves HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ which follows a team during the preseason. This could have a similar vibe just giving us an insight into how an NFL QB goes about the rigors of the season.