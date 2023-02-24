Report: Russell Wilson requested Seahawks fire Pete Carroll, John Schneider and hire Sean Payton

The Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson a year ago, and we are learning more about how the situation deteriorated in the Pacific Northwest. The Athletic is reporting that a year ago, Wilson requested the Seahawks fire head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, and was hoping former Carroll would be replaced by former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The Seahawks went in the opposite direction, as they began exploring trade options soon after. A deal with the Broncos was agreed to in principle in early March and formally executed once the new league year began. The Broncos traded QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, their 2022 and 20223 first and second-round picks, and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Seahawks for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Wilson’s first year in Denver was a disaster as the team went 5-12 and finished in last place in the AFC West. The Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games and have since replaced him with Wilson’s preferred head coach, Sean Payton.

On the flip side, Seattle went 9-8 and actually led the NFC West after a 10-3 start. The Seahawks managed to secure a wild card berth and QB Geno Smith took home comeback player of the year honors.

The Seahawks will be picking fifth overall thanks to the Wilson trade. Notably, the Broncos have better Super Bowl odds in 2023 after the Payton hiring. Denver is +3000 to win Super Bowl 58 at DraftKings Sportsbook while Seattle is +7000.