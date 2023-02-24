Report: Rams expected to trade CB Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey’s future with the Los Angeles Rams has come into focus since the end of the 2022 season and we may be seeing the veteran cornerback on the move soon.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that the Rams are expected to trade Ramsey in the coming weeks, a move that will free up cap space for the NFC West franchise. He is set to make $17 million in 2023 and if they trade him prior to June 1, they would take on $19.6 million in dead cap but free up $5.6 million in savings.

A six-time Pro Bowl and three-time First Team All-Pro cornerback, Ramsey was traded to the Rams midway through the 2019 season after requesting a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Signing a five-year contract extension at the start of the 2020 season, he lived up to his billing as one of the league’s elite cornerbacks. Through three-and-a-half seasons with the organization, he recorded 47 passes defensed, 10 interceptions, and five forced fumbles. Of course, his crowning achievement came when helping the team defeat the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl 56 in February of 2022.

It remains to be seen which teams will line up and make offers for the veteran.