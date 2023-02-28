 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Packers unsure of Aaron Rodgers’ direction, confident in Jordan Love

Packers GM says Rodgers hasn’t spoken to front office, wants decision before free agency in March.

By grace.mcdermott
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told press on Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers has not communicated a decision to the franchise’s front office, and, in fact, has not had any extended discussion with the team’s GM since the season ended. Gutekunst said that the Packers would like to know Rodgers’ decision before free agency opens on March 15, just a few short weeks away and that Green Bay would plan on renegotiating Rodgers’ contract should he return.

The long-time QB is currently on a three-year, $150 million contract extension that goes through 2023 with over $50 million guaranteed if he plays next season. There are certainly cap complications to consider should he look to be traded for both the Packers and whatever team would sign him.

Per beat writer Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said he would be “absolutely comfortable” with Jordan Love as the Packers’ starting quarterback for next season.

More From DraftKings Nation