Packers unsure of Aaron Rodgers’ direction, confident in Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told press on Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers has not communicated a decision to the franchise’s front office, and, in fact, has not had any extended discussion with the team’s GM since the season ended. Gutekunst said that the Packers would like to know Rodgers’ decision before free agency opens on March 15, just a few short weeks away and that Green Bay would plan on renegotiating Rodgers’ contract should he return.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst just sat down with local media in Indy for 30 mins.



• Aaron Rodgers has not told Packers his plans



• Gutekunst hasn’t spoken with him at length since end of season



“Until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) February 28, 2023

The long-time QB is currently on a three-year, $150 million contract extension that goes through 2023 with over $50 million guaranteed if he plays next season. There are certainly cap complications to consider should he look to be traded for both the Packers and whatever team would sign him.

Per beat writer Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said he would be “absolutely comfortable” with Jordan Love as the Packers’ starting quarterback for next season.