Report: Buccaneers plan to release RB Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to release running back Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins, per Tom Pelissero. The Bucs will already be without quarterback Tom Brady, who retired for the second time this offseason, so we could see a complete offensive overhaul for Tampa Bay.

Fournette will likely be joining the third team of his career. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 20217 NFL Draft. Fournette played three seasons for the Jags, but they declined his fifth-year option and ended up waiving him ahead of the final year on his rookie deal. He signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers a week later.

Fournette had played well with Tampa Bay but took a step back in 2022. Fournette played in 16 games and ran 189 times for 668 yards and three touchdowns. He saw an increased role in the passing game with 73 receptions on 83 targets for 523 yards and three more touchdowns. Still, the Bucs continued replenishing their running back corps through the draft bringing in Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Rachaad White in recent years. The youngsters must have impressed enough, and Fournette will look for another fresh start.