Jets to face Browns in 2023 Hall of Fame Game

The first NFL game of the 2023 season is still five months away, but we now know who will be participating. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the New York Jets will take on the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The game is scheduled for Thursday, August 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The HOF game usually features teams with players being enshrined that weekend. This year, former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas will join former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis and defensive end Joe Klecko among the inductees on Saturday, Aug. 5th.

The rest of the new Hall of Famers are cornerback Ronde Barber, outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, linebacker Zach Thomas, Coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley and cornerback Ken Riley.

As usual, the game will be played by non-starters as these two teams will just be ramping up to play preseason games. Last season the Raiders and Jaguars faced each other with Josh Jacobs as the only offensive skill player seeing much action. The Raiders won the game 27-11 behind three rushing touchdowns.