Bengals director of player personnel shuts down Tee Higgins trade rumors at NFL Combine

The NFL Combine largely centers around the next draft class getting its chance to strut their stuff in front of NFL executives, scouts and coaches. The start of Combine week, though, is a chance for the media to talk to the same NFL execs to get an idea on the state of teams and their plans for the offseason. Cincinnati Bengals’ Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addressed Tee Higgins trade rumors on Tuesday.

Tobin didn’t mince words when discussing his wide receiver. He said, “they want a receiver; go find your own,” referring to the chance of other teams wanting Higgins in a trade. While trading Higgins wouldn’t 100% be up to Tobin, this vote of confidence makes it seem like Higgins will be around the Bengals for at least another season. He is heading into the final season of his rookie contract and is set to be a free agent in 2024.

Higgins technically played in 16 games last season, but really he played in 15 because he was declared active for a game and was on the field for the first snap before getting pulled for the remainder of the game. He had 74 receptions on 109 targets for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. Higgins continues to show that he still has value in the Bengals’ offense despite playing behind Ja’Marr Chase.