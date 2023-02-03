Derek Carr says he won’t extend contract trigger date with Raiders

Quarterback Derek Carr fell out of the Las Vegas Raiders' favor at the end of the 2022 regular season. The team decided to bench him for backup Jarrett Stidham with the likely intent of trading or releasing Carr. The veteran quarterback has always been serviceable under center, but the franchise seems tired of that consistency and appears like they want to go in a different direction.

Due to his contract, Carr holds a “trigger date” of February 15, in which he would be due $40 million in guarantees. He has the ability to push that date back but has indicated that he won’t be doing so. When discussing it at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Carr said, “I don’t think that would be best for me,” when referencing the potential deadline extension.

While it may feel like Carr is being a stickler, Las Vegas is reportedly not doing much to help the situation. Carr and his representatives have asked to speak to other teams regarding a trade, and the Raiders haven’t agreed to it. Carr does have a no-trade clause but would consider waiving it for the right team.

By not extending the deadline past February 15, Carr understands that one of three things is going to happen. Either he is going to be eligible for his $40 million guaranteed, he is going to be traded, or he will be released from the team. At the very least, it sounds like Carr understands he will likely be playing for another team in 2023, and his time with Las Vegas has come to an end.