Cowboys promote Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Saturday that Brian Schottenheimer has been promoted to offensive coordinator. The move comes just six days after Kellen Moore was fired from the OC job and immediately hired by the Los Angeles Chargers. Schottenheimer had spent the 2022 season as an analyst with the Cowboys.

The veteran coach has had numerous assistant coaching roles in over the past two decades, most recently serving as the passing-game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Prior to that, he served as the OC of the Seattle Seahawks for three seasons where he constructed one of the more run-heavy offenses in the league. The 2020 Seahawks set a franchise record for points but faded down the stretch, eventually falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round. He would be fired from the staff just a few days later.

The effectiveness of the Cowboys’ offense came under scrutiny following their 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round two weeks ago, prompting Moore’s ouster shortly afterwards. It was announced that head coach Mike McCarthy will handle play-calling duties for the 2023 season and Schottenheimer will now be tasked with designing the schemes.