Peyton Manning to coach AFC in Pro Bowl

Fresh off the always entertaining Monday Night Football “Manning Cast,” Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is adding another impressive line to his resume this weekend: Pro Bowl coach. The elder Manning will be on the sidelines for the AFC squad, handling head coaching duties. He’ll be going up against his little brother, Eli, who’ll handle coaching duties for the NFC.

Fans and players have wanted something different for the Pro Bowl for years. Finally, the league relented, turning it into four days of skills competitions and trash talking. The events range from traditional football things like passing and catching to events a little wider afield, like dodge ball and a gold driving contest.

The events will take place Thursday, February 2, through Sunday, February 5, in Las Vegas, culminating in a flag football game at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Of course, Manning won’t be on the sidelines alone. Rounding out his coaching staff are Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who’ll be the defensive coordinator, and Diana Flores, a member of Mexico Women’s Flag National Team. And that’s not all. Snoop Dogg will serve as the AFC’s team captain.