Eli Manning to coach NFC in Pro Bowl

We discuss Eli Manning coaching the NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl.

By LTruscott
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Competition Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For years fans and players alike had clamored for changes to the NFL’s Pro Bowl format. Finally, for 2023, they got what they wanted as the league completely overhauled its version of an annual all-star game. Now, instead of a live, full- contact game featuring players going at 50 percent, we’re getting a long weekend stuffed with events, everything from a golf driving contest to a flag football game.

The league even switched up the coaching. Instead of choosing a staff from one of the league’s 32 teams, this year’s teams are being coached by brothers Eli and Peyton Manning. The younger, Eli Manning, will handle duties for the NFC squad.

He won’t be alone, of course. The former Giants quarterback will have one of his old rivals as the defensive coordinator, retired Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware, a Hall of Fame finalist this year. Coaching the offense will be Vanita Krouch, a member of the U.S. Women’s Flag National Team.

And that’s not all. Serving as team captain will be comedian Pete Davidson. Manning has reportedly put Davidson in charge of the team pep talk.

