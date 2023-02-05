NFL Pro Bowl 2023: AFC roster for flag football and how the game will work

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl features a week of contests among players, spanning everything from highlight-worthy skills like passing and catching to dodge ball and driving contests, golf driving. But the highlight has to be the culminating event, flag football.
The flag football games pitting the AFC and NFC squads against each other will feature the classic seven-on-seven format, pitting the fastest offensive skill players against speedy defenders. There are no linemen on either side of the ball, except for a center to make snaps. The game will also feature special teams play, another chance for some highlight reel plays.
Teams will play a series of three games. The first two are worth six points each, accruing to the winning conference’s overall point total for the weekend of contests. A third and final game will determine the Pro Bowl Games Champion.
The AFC team will be coached by Peyton Manning, squaring off against his brother Eli who’s at the helm for the NFC team.
The flag football games commence at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can watch them on ABC and ESPN, as well as streaming on ESPN+.
Here’s the AFC flag football roster:
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
QB Tyler Huntley, Ravens
RB Nick Chubb, Browns
RB Josh Jacobs, Raiders
RB Derrick Henry, Titans
WR Davante Adams, Raiders
WR Stefon Diggs, Bills
WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
WR Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals
TE Mark Andrews, Ravens
TE Dawson Knox, Bills
FB Patrick Ricard, Ravens
OLB Matt Judon, Patriots
OLB Matt Milano, Bills
OLB Bradley Chubb, Dolphins
ILB C.J. Mosley, Jets
ILB Roquan Smith, Ravens
CB Pat Surtain II, Broncos
CB Sauce Gardner, Jets
CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins
CB Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
SS Derwin James, Chargers
SS Jordan Poyer, Bills
RET SPEC Jamal Agnew, Jaguars
SP TEAM Justin Hardee, Jets
C Ben Jones, Titans
C Mitch Morse, Bills