NFL Pro Bowl 2023: AFC roster for flag football and how the game will work

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl features a week of contests among players, spanning everything from highlight-worthy skills like passing and catching to dodge ball and driving contests, golf driving. But the highlight has to be the culminating event, flag football.

The flag football games pitting the AFC and NFC squads against each other will feature the classic seven-on-seven format, pitting the fastest offensive skill players against speedy defenders. There are no linemen on either side of the ball, except for a center to make snaps. The game will also feature special teams play, another chance for some highlight reel plays.

Teams will play a series of three games. The first two are worth six points each, accruing to the winning conference’s overall point total for the weekend of contests. A third and final game will determine the Pro Bowl Games Champion.

The AFC team will be coached by Peyton Manning, squaring off against his brother Eli who’s at the helm for the NFC team.

The flag football games commence at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can watch them on ABC and ESPN, as well as streaming on ESPN+.

Here’s the AFC flag football roster:

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

QB Tyler Huntley, Ravens

RB Nick Chubb, Browns

RB Josh Jacobs, Raiders

RB Derrick Henry, Titans

WR Davante Adams, Raiders

WR Stefon Diggs, Bills

WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

WR Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

TE Mark Andrews, Ravens

TE Dawson Knox, Bills

FB Patrick Ricard, Ravens

OLB Matt Judon, Patriots

OLB Matt Milano, Bills

OLB Bradley Chubb, Dolphins

ILB C.J. Mosley, Jets

ILB Roquan Smith, Ravens

CB Pat Surtain II, Broncos

CB Sauce Gardner, Jets

CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins

CB Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

SS Derwin James, Chargers

SS Jordan Poyer, Bills

RET SPEC Jamal Agnew, Jaguars

SP TEAM Justin Hardee, Jets

C Ben Jones, Titans

C Mitch Morse, Bills