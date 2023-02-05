NFL Pro Bowl 2023: NFC roster for flag football and how the game will work

A week of contests for the 2023 Pro Bowl will conclude on Sunday, February 5, with what’s sure to be highlight for fans of high-scoring affairs: flag football.
It’s a seven-on-seven format featuring offensive skill players. There won’t be any linemen, on either side of the ball, except for a center to snap the ball. Defensive rosters will include linebackers and defensive backs trying to make “tackles” by pulling the flags off their opponents. The game will also include special teams play.
The NFC and AFC will play three flag football games. The first two are worth six points for the winning conference’s total. The team that wins the third game will be named the Pro Bowl Games Champion.
In another twist that’s sure to add to the enjoyment of this year’s Pro Bowl format, the teams will be coached by Eli and Peyton Manning, helming the NFC and AFC squads, respectively.
The flag football games will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The games will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN and streamed ESPN+.
Here’s the roster for the NFC flag football team:
QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings
QB Geno Smith, Seahawks
QB Jared Goff, Lions
RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings
RB Saquon Barkley, Giants
RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
WR Terry McLaurin, Commanders
WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings
WR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
TE T.J. Hockenson, Vikings
TE George Kittle, 49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
OLB Micah Parsons, Cowboys
OLB Danielle Hunter, Vikings
OLB Za’Darius Smith, Vikings
ILB Demario Davis, Saints
ILB Fred Warner, 49ers
CB Jaire Alexander, Packers
CB Jalen Ramsey, Rams
CB Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
CB Tariq Woolen, Seahawks
FS Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
SS Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
SS Budda Baker, Cardinals
RET SPEC KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys
SP TEAM Jeremy Reaves, Commanders
C Frank Ragnow, Lions
C Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys