NFL Pro Bowl 2023: NFC roster for flag football and how the game will work

A week of contests for the 2023 Pro Bowl will conclude on Sunday, February 5, with what’s sure to be highlight for fans of high-scoring affairs: flag football.

It’s a seven-on-seven format featuring offensive skill players. There won’t be any linemen, on either side of the ball, except for a center to snap the ball. Defensive rosters will include linebackers and defensive backs trying to make “tackles” by pulling the flags off their opponents. The game will also include special teams play.

The NFC and AFC will play three flag football games. The first two are worth six points for the winning conference’s total. The team that wins the third game will be named the Pro Bowl Games Champion.

In another twist that’s sure to add to the enjoyment of this year’s Pro Bowl format, the teams will be coached by Eli and Peyton Manning, helming the NFC and AFC squads, respectively.

The flag football games will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The games will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN and streamed ESPN+.

Here’s the roster for the NFC flag football team:

QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings

QB Geno Smith, Seahawks

QB Jared Goff, Lions

RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings

RB Saquon Barkley, Giants

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

WR Terry McLaurin, Commanders

WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings

WR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

TE T.J. Hockenson, Vikings

TE George Kittle, 49ers

FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

OLB Micah Parsons, Cowboys

OLB Danielle Hunter, Vikings

OLB Za’Darius Smith, Vikings

ILB Demario Davis, Saints

ILB Fred Warner, 49ers

CB Jaire Alexander, Packers

CB Jalen Ramsey, Rams

CB Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

CB Tariq Woolen, Seahawks

FS Quandre Diggs, Seahawks

SS Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers

SS Budda Baker, Cardinals

RET SPEC KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys

SP TEAM Jeremy Reaves, Commanders

C Frank Ragnow, Lions

C Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys