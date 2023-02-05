What time do the NFL Pro Bowl flag football games start?

The NFL will bring the Pro Bowl Games to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The events will be split over two days with the action starting on Thursday, Feb. 2 and continuing on Sunday, Feb. 5. While Thursday will be the main day for the skills competitions, the focus on Thursday will be three flag football games. The day will get started at 3 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ABC.

Sunday will begin with the final four skills competitions. Then, there will be two 7-on-7 flag football games. Each game will be worth six points to the winning conference’s total between the two days. The third and final flag football game will start with the score between the AFC and NFC at the time. The winner of this last game will win the overall Pro Bowl for their respective conference.

NFL Pro Bowl flag football start time, TV info

Flag football date: Sunday, February 5

Flag football time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Live stream: ESPN+