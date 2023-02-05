Report: Panthers hire Ejiro Evero as new defensive coordinator

The Carolina Panthers have hired former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as their new DC, per Tom Pelissero. Evero becomes the first big hire by new head coach Frank Reich. Evero spent only one season as the Denver DC but impressed enough that he retains the role with a new team for next season.

The Broncos reportedly wanted Evero back, but he wanted a fresh start. Interestingly, he landed with Carolina as he interviewed for the head coaching job before it was given to Reich. The Minnesota Vikings also had an interest in bringing in Evero as their defensive coordinator,

Evero first landed in the NFL in 2007. He got his start as the defensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evero spent the 2010 season at the University of Redlands but quickly made his way back to pro ball, joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. He has worked his way up the coaching ranks and will be getting his second chance at being a defensive coordinator. Despite the team’s 7-10 record in 2022, the Panthers have some solid pieces on defense and should be able to take a step forward next year with Evero at the helm.