Where is the 2023 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

State Farm Stadium is no stranger to Super Bowls; this will be the third time the venue has hosted the event. It first hosted Super Bowl XLII in 2008, one of the greatest games in the history of the sport. Perhaps you know it as the David Tyree Catch game in which the New York Giants stunned the 18-0 New England Patriots, 17-14, and sent the 1972 Miami Dolphins into a frenzy.

Its other Super Bowl came seven years later in 2015 when Super Bowl XLIX featured some Patriots vindication in the Pete Carroll Should Have Run the Ball Game in which Tom Brady & Co. topped Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24.

The stadium most recently hosted the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl where the TCU Horned Frogs upset the Michigan Wolverines, 51-45, in an instant classic.

Super Bowl LVII game details

Date: Sunday, February 12

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports App

