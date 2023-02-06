Who was the MVP favorite at the beginning of the year? How did MVP odds move in 2022-23?

There has been a lot of back and forth going on with various awards throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Certainly, no award has been discussed more than the NFL MVP. It has been a long season with a lot of shocking developments, so here’s how things are shaking out with the league’s most prestigious award.

Favorite entering Week 1: Josh Allen (+650)

Many of us predicted before the regular season that this was going to be a masterful year for Allen and the Buffalo Bills. They started out proving the oddsmakers right. Allen started the season throwing for 297 yards with three touchdowns in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. He showed his dual-threat ability early, adding 10 rushes for another 56 yards and a score in Week 1.

Favorite entering Week 5: Josh Allen (+250)

Through the first four weeks of the season, Allen and the Bills were off to a 3-1 start. In Week 4, Allen threw for 400 yards and had two passing touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins in their lone loss to that point of the year. The quarterback had tallied 1,227 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 183 rushing yards and two more scores.

Favorite entering Week 10: Josh Allen (+120)

Even with their bye week come and gone, Buffalo held a 6-2 record. Allen’s lead in the race was starting to narrow as he struggled to maintain his accuracy. In a bad loss to the New York Jets in Week 9, Allen threw for only 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. It was his worst passing game of the season, but he did have two rushing touchdowns. Still, while Allen was experiencing sort of a season plateau, another quarterback was making his run.

Favorite entering Week 14: Patrick Mahomes (+125)

While not a surprise to see Mahomes in the MVP race, he and the Kansas City Chiefs were expected to take a step back this season. That couldn’t have been more incorrect, as they are gearing up to play in Super Bowl 57. Heading into Week 14, Mahomes had thrown for 3,808 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. With how well he was throwing the ball, he didn’t need to do much on the ground but still added 283 yards and two touchdowns.

Favorite entering Week 18: Patrick Mahomes (-1600)

Heading into the final week of the season, Mahomes had eclipsed the 5,000 passing yard mark. With 5,048 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions under his belt, Mahomes became the clear favorite to win this year’s MVP award. He was leading the league in both passing yards and touchdowns as his team took a 13-3 record into the final week of the regular season.