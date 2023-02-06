Who was the OPOY favorite at the beginning of the year? How did OPOY odds move in 2022-23?

As the NFL season winds down, there will be some yearly awards given out. The Offensive Player of the Year Award typically goes to the player that had the biggest impact in the league on offense. It doesn’t have a tie to the MVP Award, and it is actually uncommon for a player to win both awards. Here are how the odds of winning the award have moved throughout the season.

Favorite entering Week 1: Jonathan Taylor (+1000)

It was no surprise that Taylor entered the season with the best odds of winning the award. He led the league in rushing in 2021 with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns. It was said all offseason that the Indianapolis Colts just needed a quarterback to have the team pursuing a deep postseason run. Unfortunately, that isn’t what the season held for Taylor and the Colts, and he quickly fell out of favor with the odds.

Favorite entering Week 5: Justin Jefferson (+700)

Jefferson wasted little time making a name for himself in the 2022 regular season. He brought in nine of his 11 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Despite faltering the next two weeks, Jefferson rebounded in Week 4 with 10 receptions on 13 targets for 147 more yards.

Favorite entering Week 9: Jalen Hurts (+400)

Ahead of Week 9, we saw quarterback Jalen Hurts with the best odds to win Offensive Player of the Year. The Philadelphia Eagles had their bye week in Week 7 but Hurts still had thrown for 2,042 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions through eight games. He also added 88 rushing attempts for 326 yards and six touchdowns at that point in the season.

Favorite entering Week 14: Tyreek Hill (+180)

Hill was acquired by the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 regular season. He gave an instant boost to their receiving corps and was not only a solid weapon for the quarterback room but a great complement to second-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Through 11 games, Hill had 87 receptions for 1,233 yards and four touchdowns. While his touchdown total took a hit from some backup quarterback play, the yardage was plenty to keep him as the front-runner.

Favorite entering Week 17: Justin Jefferson (-800)

Jefferson found his way back as the odds-on favorite to take home the OPOY Award. With two weeks left in the regular season, Jefferson had brought in 123 of his 174 targets for 1,756 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished the year leading the league in receiving yards and receptions.