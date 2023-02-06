Who was the OROY favorite at the beginning of the year? How did OROY odds move in 2022-23?

We witnessed a lot of breakout performances in the 2022-23 NFL campaign, but which professional newcomer made the biggest impact for their respective franchises on the field? Here’s a look at how the odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year changed throughout the season.

Favorite entering Week 1: Kenny Pickett (+850)

While he didn’t start under center until Week 4, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback came into the 2022-23 campaign as the favorite to be the top rookie performer. Mitchell Trubisky clearly had a shelf life as Pittsburgh’s QB1, and Pickett gradually improved with the more reps he got in practice to take over as the starter for the rest of the year.

Favorite entering Week 5: Kenny Pickett (+800)

Despite not producing much of anything to kick off his rookie season, Pickett remained atop the list for OROY. He absolutely torched the Buffalo Bills for 34 completions and 327 yards in Week 5, so oddsmakers likely believed this production would stick from the 24-year-old signal-caller. They were wrong.

Favorite entering Week 10: Kenneth Walker III (+150)

Walker and Dameon Pierce were two of the best rookie ball-carriers to watch this season. They went head-to-head in the award race for most of the year until fatigue and injury caught up to Pierce — to go along with trying to make something out of nothing on a weekly basis for the downtrodden Houston Texans. Walker became Pete Carroll’s star runner and embraced a workhorse role in place of the injured Rashaad Penny.

Favorite entering Week 15: Kenneth Walker III (+200)

Walker had a cold stretch of performances from Weeks 10 to 13, which is the reason why his odds fell a little. He still established himself in the Seattle Seahawks offense enough to put together five 100-yard rushing performances on the year.

Favorite entering Week 18: Kenneth Walker III (-140)

The Seattle RB finished first in rushing touchdowns (nine), and second in rushing yards (1,050). He enters the NFL Honors as the clear favorite to win the award on February 9th.