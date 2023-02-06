Who was the Coach of the Year favorite at the beginning of the year? How did Coach of the Year odds move in 2022-23?

Each year, the Associated Press votes on the NFL head coach that has done the best job with his team. While you may think that this award will go to the head coach with the best record in the regular season, that isn’t a given. The Coach of the Year Award is given to the coach that does the best job with the roster that he was given. Last year’s winner was Mike Vrabel of the 12-5 Tennessee Titans.

Favorite entering Week 1: Brandon Staley (+1400)

Staley was coming off a 9-8 season in his first year with the Los Angeles Chargers. The team as a whole was expected to take a step forward in a competitive AFC West. Another year of Justin Herbert plus a presumed healthy Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, with the addition of Khalil Mack on defense, had Staley as the frontrunner ahead of the 2022 regular season.

Favorite entering Week 5: Nick Sirianni (+150)

Another second-year coach, Sirianni, was also coming off a 9-8 season in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He and the Eagles set the tone for the season early, winning all of their first four games. They outscored their opponents 115-71. Not only was quarterback Jalen Hurts having a big start to the season, but we were seeing the early impact of new Philly wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Favorite entering Week 9: Nick Sirianni (-135)

The dominance for Sirianni and the Eagles continued throughout the middle of the season. The team was 7-0 through Week 8 and was boasting wins over the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys. They already had their bye week and picked up an easy win coming out of it, so the momentum didn’t skip a beat to that point.

Favorite entering Week 14: Nick Sirianni (+225)

Philadelphia had an 11-1 record heading into Week 14. Their lone loss came in Week 10 against a bad Washington Commanders team. While that didn’t de-rail the odds for Sirianni that much, another coach and team were starting to go on a run that sportsbooks took notice of.

Favorite entering Week 18: Kyle Shanahan (+175)

The San Franciso 49ers went into their bye week in Week 9 with a 4-4 record. The team had just acquired RB Christian McCaffrey at the trade deadline but then saw backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffer a bad injury in Week 13. This led to third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy taking over in the offense. San Francisco continued its winning ways heading into Week 18 with a 12-4 record and a nine-game win streak.