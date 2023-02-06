Tom Brady to start his Fox broadcasting career in 2024

Recently retired and soon-to-be Hall-of-Fame quarterback Tom Brady will start his broadcasting career as an analyst in the 2024 season. Brady told Colin Cowherd on his show that he’d like to take the next year to spend time with his family and learn the job.

Tom Brady tells Colin Cowherd he'll start his Fox career in the fall of 2024 pic.twitter.com/aUriJnAKTD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2023

Brady will reportedly make $375 million on a ten-year contract with Fox Sports, per the NY Post. If the report is accurate, it would easily make him the highest paid broadcaster in sports media.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN to broadcast Monday Night Football games last season and Fox made a strong play for Brady and landed him on a big contract. It will be interesting to see how Fox handles Greg Olsen, who has proven himself as the best analyst going right now after a strong season and playoffs, which will finish off with Olsen working Super Bowl 57.

Fox doesn’t have more than one high-profile lead analyst slot and they can’t pay Brady that kind of money and not make him the main man. Olsen could end up getting poached by another broadcasting company, but Olsen will get all of the 2023 season to lead the way and build his resume while Brady learns how to do the job as well as he can.