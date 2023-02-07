What’s the record for most receiving yards, TDs in the Super Bowl?

You don’t have to strain yourself to find Jerry Rice’s name in the NFL record book. One of the greatest wide receivers to ever play the game, the Hall of Famer owns some of the most prestigious in the game. That includes the mark for career receiving yards and career touchdowns.

Rice was a key part of the Niners dynasty that spanned the 1980s and 90s, catching passing from fellow Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young, and winning three Lombardi Trophies during his time with San Francisco. So it’s not exactly a surprise to know that Rice also can claim a pair of Super Bowl records.

Most Receiving Yards in a Super Bowl

Played on January 22, 1989, Super Bowl 23 was a tight contest between the 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Niners pulled off the narrow victory, 20-16. Needless to say, it couldn’t have happened without Rice catching 11 passes on 14 targets for 215 yards, a Super Bowl record that has yet to be matched. He also scored a touchdown and earned the game’s MVP award, only the third wide receiver to earn the award at the time.

Most Receiving TDs in a Super Bowl

Rice made Super Bowl history the next year too, catching three touchdown passes in Super Bowl 24, helping the Niners beat the Broncos, 55-10. Those three receiving scores set the Super Bowl record, but Rice wasn’t done. He did it again in Super Bowl 29, connecting with Steve Young to catch 10 passes on 13 targets for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

Rice’s team also set a record in Super Bowl 29 with six receiving touchdowns in the big game.

