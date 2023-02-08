 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL 5th year option salaries for 2020 first-round picks released

NFL teams have until May 1st to exercise fifth-year options for players drafted in 2020.

By Chet Gresham
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

NFL teams have been given the final numbers for the four different salary tiers for the 5th year options of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft class. The window to begin exercising fifth-year options for players from the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft class began January 9th and closes a week after the NFL Draft on May 2nd.

The rules have changed a bit since the last collective bargaining agreement, as a player’s fourth- and fifth-year base salary becomes fully guaranteed once their fifth-year option is picked up. In the past, teams could still release players before locking in those base salaries. Playing time and Pro Bowl nods can also help a player see more money tacked onto their base salary if their option is picked up.

The different salary tiers based on playing time and Pro Bowl nods are below:

But, you can check out each draft pick and how much they will be owed if their team ends up picking up their option here.

Players eligible for fifth-year option in 2022

5th year option

2020 pick Name Team POS 5th yr option
1 Joe Burrow Bengals QB $29,504,000
2 Chase Young Commanders EDGE (DE) $17,452,000
3 Jeff Okudah Lions CB $14,362,000
4 Andrew Thomas Giants LT (OL) $21,172,000
5 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB $25,382,000
6 Justin Herbert Chargers QB $29,504,000
7 Derrick Brown Panthers IDL (DT) $13,192,000
8 Isaiah Simmons Cardinals LB $11,369,000
9 C.J. Henderson Panthers CB $14,362,000
10 Jedrick Wills Browns LT (OL) $21,172,000
11 Mekhi Becton Jets RT (OL) $20,239,000
13 Tristan Wirfs Buccaneers RT (OL) $18,244,000
14 Javon Kinlaw 49ers IDL (DT) $12,245,000
15 Jerry Jeudy Broncos WR $19,071,000
16 A.J. Terrell Falcons CB $15,724,000
17 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR $17,991,000
18 Austin Jackson Dolphins RT (OL) $21,172,000
20 K'Lavon Chaisson Jaguars EDGE (DE) $7,114,000
21 Jalen Reagor Vikings WR $19,071,000
22 Justin Jefferson Vikings WR $19,743,000
23 Kenneth Murray Chargers LB $9,954,000
24 Cesar Ruiz Saints RG (OL) $21,172,000
25 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR $20,639,000
26 Jordan Love Packers QB $21,770,000
27 Jordyn Brooks Seahawks LB $11,369,000
28 Patrick Queen Ravens LB $11,369,000
30 Noah Igbinoghene Dolphins CB $14,362,000
32 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB $7,525,000

