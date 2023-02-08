NFL 5th year option salaries for 2020 first-round picks released

NFL teams have been given the final numbers for the four different salary tiers for the 5th year options of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft class. The window to begin exercising fifth-year options for players from the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft class began January 9th and closes a week after the NFL Draft on May 2nd.

The rules have changed a bit since the last collective bargaining agreement, as a player’s fourth- and fifth-year base salary becomes fully guaranteed once their fifth-year option is picked up. In the past, teams could still release players before locking in those base salaries. Playing time and Pro Bowl nods can also help a player see more money tacked onto their base salary if their option is picked up.

The different salary tiers based on playing time and Pro Bowl nods are below:

Fifth-year option totals for 2020 first-round picks have been distributed to teams. Here are the numbers for the four different categories—deadline to pick up the options is the week after the draft. pic.twitter.com/T0r91eEUvl — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2023

But, you can check out each draft pick and how much they will be owed if their team ends up picking up their option here.

