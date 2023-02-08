Report: Commanders franchise expected to be sold following Super Bowl, March owner’s meetings

The Washington Commanders are likely to be under new ownership ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Dan and Tanya Snyder are expected to complete the sale of the franchise in the early part of the offseason. While an accurate timeline is still unknown, it is expected that the sale will take place after the Super Bowl and the 2023 owner’s meetings in March, per Charles Gasparino.

Snyder purchased the team and Jack Kent Cook Stadium in May 1999 for $800 million. This was the largest purchase in sports history at the time it was completed. Since taking over, the Commanders have gone through a name change and have seen a lack of success, compiling a total 164-220-2 record since 1999. Fans have long criticized Snyder go increased prices as well as actions he has taken to decrease the fan experience at games.

Snyder came under heavy accusations in 2020 as The Washington Post published an article alleging that over 40 women, who were former employees, experienced sexual harassment from Snyder and other members of the organization. It has been a tumultuous two and half years since Snyder has gone on to meet with the United States House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and there have been multiple investigations concerning the matter.

There are expected to be multiple bids placed on the Commanders in the coming months. You may have noticed how Amazon has gotten more involved with the NFL, being the primary place to find Thursday Night Football the last few seasons. While he has denied the claim early, it is expected that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will put in an offer to buy the team. Byron Allen, who bid on the Denver Broncos when they were up for sale, could throw his name in the hat again this time around. Josh Harris, who is part of the firm that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, is also expected to have a good shot at submitting the winning bid.