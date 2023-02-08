Report: Brock Purdy to have UCL surgery in February, expected to be ready by training camp

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery in February to repair his torn UCL, per Ian Rapoport. With the recovery time for this type of procedure, Purdy is expected to make a full recovery and should be ready to go by training camp in the fall.

The 49ers quarterback room dealt with injuries throughout the 2022 season. Trey Lance only played two games before his season-ending ACL injury. Backup Jimmy Garoppolo then took over but lasted until Week 13, when he suffered a season-ending foot injury. Enter Brock Purdy. The former Mr. Irrevant captured the hearts of football fans everywhere as he took over the team and helped San Francisco continue their winning streak.

Purdy played in nine total games this season and completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He led the team to a playoff run as they advanced to the NFC Conference Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for Purdy, he suffered an elbow injury early in the game that saw him largely unable to pass the ball. The Cinderella story for 2022 ended early, but Purdy at least played well enough that the 49ers will have a quarterback training camp battle on their hands between Lance and Purdy if the surgery is successful.