How to watch NFL Honors 2023 via live online stream

The 12th annual NFL Honors is set for Thursday, Feb. 9 on NBC and Peacock.

After another entertaining season of highlights, top performers and breakout players, the constant debates over who’s walking away with the hardware will finally be put to rest. The ceremony will take place at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. with a 9:00 p.m. ET start time.

The event, hosted by “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson, will award the NFL’s highest honors for the 2022-23 campaign — including NFL MVP, Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, among others.

How to Watch NFL Honors 2023

Date: Thursday, February 9

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock and NFL Network

If you won’t be around a TV for the ceremony, you’ll still have ways to live stream. With a valid login, you can watch on Peacock.