 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What channel is NFL Honors ceremony on, what time does it start

We break down how to watch and when to watch the NFL Honors ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

By Derek Hryn
Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams receives the NFL Man of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show at the YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The 2022-23 NFL Honors are here.

This precursor to Super Bowl LVII — between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — will be hosted by singer and TV personality Kelly Clarkson and will hand out the most prestigious awards the NFL has to offer — including MVP.

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow are the three NFL MVP finalists while 17 other recognitions will be awarded in the two-hour event.

The ceremony kicks off Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET and will broadcast from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz.

NFL Honors start time 2022

Date: Thursday, February 9
Start time: 9 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC, Peacock and NFL Network

If you won’t be around a TV for the ceremony, you’ll still have ways to live stream. With a valid login, you can watch on Peacock.

More From DraftKings Nation