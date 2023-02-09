What channel is NFL Honors ceremony on, what time does it start

The 2022-23 NFL Honors are here.

This precursor to Super Bowl LVII — between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — will be hosted by singer and TV personality Kelly Clarkson and will hand out the most prestigious awards the NFL has to offer — including MVP.

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow are the three NFL MVP finalists while 17 other recognitions will be awarded in the two-hour event.

The ceremony kicks off Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET and will broadcast from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz.

NFL Honors start time 2022

Date: Thursday, February 9

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock and NFL Network

If you won’t be around a TV for the ceremony, you’ll still have ways to live stream. With a valid login, you can watch on Peacock.