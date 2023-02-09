Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins MVP award

The Associated Press has determined that this year’s NFL MVP is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This is the second MVP Award of his career, and barring a major career setback, it likely won’t be his last. This also marks the ninth straight season that a quarterback has won the award.

Mahomes claimed 48 of 50 first-place votes and finished with 490 total points. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finished second with 193 points on one first-place vote and 26 second-place votes. Bills QB Josh Allen received the other first-place vote and finished third with 151 points. Bengals QB Joe Burrow finished fourth and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson finished fifth.

Mahomes finished the 2022 regular season with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. While more of a scrambler than a true dual-threat quarterback, he added 61 carries for 358 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Mahomes finished with over 500 more passing yards than Justin Herbert, who ranked second in the league. Mahomes also led the league in passing touchdowns. He finished with six more touchdowns than both Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

Mahomes ended the season with the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the award. He was installed as the -1600 favorite while Jalen Hurts, Allen and Burrow saw their odds dwindle. Allen was the one that started the season with the best odds. In Week 1, he was +650 to win the 2022-2023 MVP Award. Allen retained the best odds heading into Week 5 at +275 and moved as high as +120 heading into Week 9. Week 14 saw Mahomes move into the lead for the first time with +125 odds. Hurts was right on his heels at +175. Mahomes saw a gigantic jump by Week 18 and became the unquestioned favorite with -1600 odds, with Burrow in second at +900.

Mahomes becomes the 10th player in history to win multiple MVP Awards. Peyton Manning has the most MVP Awards in history with five. Aaron Rodgers is second with four in his career and had won back-to-back MVP Awards in 2020 and 2021. Among the other nine players that have won multiple MVPs, seven of them are in the Hall of Fame. Rodgers and Tom Brady (three-time winner) aren’t eligible yet but will be first-ballot entrants whenever they are. This second MVP Award of his career all but ensures that Mahomes will find himself in Canton one day.