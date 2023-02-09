Justin Jefferson wins Offensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has won the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Award. He is the second consecutive wide receiver to win this award. This is the first time that Jefferson has brought home this award, but showed this season that it likely wouldn’t be the last.

Jefferson claimed 35 of 50 first palce votes to cruise to victory. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had ten first place votes and finished in second, while Eagles QB Jalen Hurts claimed three first place votes and finished third. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and Bills QB Josh Allen each claimed a first place vote.

Offensive Player of the Year: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Jefferson had an absolutely dominant season. In only his third year in the NFL, he played in all 17 games and had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the league in both receptions and receiving yards. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the third time and a First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Odds movement this season

Jonathan Taylor was the +1000 favorite to win the OPOY Award at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Week 1. He was coming off a big season, and it was thought that all the Indianapolis Colts needed to contend was a quarterback. That chose not to be the case, and Taylor was let down by a poor offensive line and was sidelined multiple times with injuries.

Jefferson had the best odds to win it starting in Week 5 after a strong start to the season at +700. During the middle part of the year, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (+400 in Week 9) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (+180 in Week 14) took over the top odds spot. Jefferson finished the regular season with the best odds of winning the award due to his strong finish down the stretch.