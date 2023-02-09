Jets WR Garrett Wilson wins Offensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors 2023

The New York Jets have something to celebrate this season, after all. At the NFL Honors Awards Show on Thursday, rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home the 2022 Rookie of the Year Award.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker actually received one more first place vote (19 to 18) than Wilson, but Wilson claimed more second place votes (19-10) to make up the difference. 49ers QB Brock Purdy claimed six first place votes, Saints WR Chris Olave got five, and Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier and Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum each got one first place vote.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson was the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in all 17 games for the Jets and had 83 receptions on 147 targets for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson had a revolving door under center as he was catching passes from Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler. He led New York in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Wilson finished with nearly double the amount of yards as the pass-catcher in second on the team.

Odds movement this season

Kenny Pickett was +850 favorite heading into Week 1, with New York Jets’ receiver Garrett Wilson a distant second with 1600 odds. By midway through the season, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker looked to be the runaway favorite, with odds listed at +150 in November. In the final week of the regular season, Walker remained the favorite with -140 odds as Wilson had the second-best odds of +210.