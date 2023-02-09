Brian Daboll wins Coach of the Year at NFL Honors 2023

The NFL Honors are taking place on Thursday night on NFL Network. The award for AP Coach of the Year was hotly contested, and it was New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll that won. He helped the Giants turn around their franchise as the team ended with a 9-7-1 record and a playoff appearance.

Daboll finished with 16 first-place votes and beat 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan by 23 total points. Shanahan earned 12 first-place votes. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson finished third with five first-place votes and 14 second-place votes, while Bills head coach Sean McDermott finished fourth with seven first-place votes. Of the two Super Bowl teams, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni earned six first-place votes and finished fifth, while Andy Reid claimed two first-place votes and finished eighth.

Coach of the Year: Giants HC Brian Daboll

New York finished 4-13 in 2021. It marked five straight seasons of a losing record and six wins or fewer. It didn’t take long for Daboll to turn around the program. Not only did the Giants turn in a winning record and a trip to the playoffs, but they also beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. The Philadelphia Eagles dashed their postseason hopes in the Divisional round, but the future is still bright for Daboll and his team.

Odds movement this season

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was the +1400 favorite heading into Week 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was coming off a 9-8 year in his first season with the team, and the expectation was that they would take a step forward. Injuries derailed the season early, causing Staley to quickly fall from the grace of the odds. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had the best odds for the large part of the season with his dominant the Eagles were this season. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan pulled away at the end of the season as his team continued to win games despite being their third-string quarterback. He finished the season the regular season with +175 odds of winning the award.