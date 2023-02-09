Patrick Mahomes has chance to join six other players to win regular season MVP, Super Bowl MVP in same season

After putting together an incredible season that has him on the brink of winning his career second Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes is the overwhelming favorite to win the regular season MVP award on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. Not only would the win be Mahomes’ second career MVP win, but it would also put him on the precipice of history. He’d have a chance to become the seventh player in NFL history to win the MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the other players who have earned the honor.

1999, Kurt Warner, St. Louis Rams

Warner finished off one of the most improbable season in NFL history with a drive for the ages when he found Isaac Bruce for a 73-yard game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XXXIV. After tallying 4,353 passing yards and a league-leading 41 touchdowns in the regular season, Warner threw for a then-Super Bowl record 414 yards against the Titans.

1994, Steve Young, San Francisco 49ers

After finishing second in the MVP race in 1993, Young claimed his second MVP win in three years with a masterful 1994 campaign where he threw for 3,969 yards to go along with a league-leading 35 touchdown passes. He also tallied seven touchdowns on the ground — a career-high. Young showcased that duel-threat ability in Super Bowl XXIX, as he threw for 325 yards and rushed for 49 yards, both of which were game-highs.

1993, Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Despite missing the first two games of the 1993 season, Smith ran his way to MVP honors with 1,486 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. After trailing the Bills 13-6 at halftime of Super Bowl XXVII, Smith helped turn the game in Dallas’ favor when he capped a seven-carry drive with a 15 yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to help give the Cowboys the lead. Smith finished with 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl win.

1989, Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers

Before Young, there was Montana. Montana took home MVP honors after throwing for 3,521 yards and 26 touchdowns in the regular season along with having a 70.2 completion percentage — which was the best mark in NFL history at the time. That dominance continued in the Super Bowl, where Montana won his third Super Bowl MVP on the back of 297 yards passing and five passing touchdowns.

1978, Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers

After tossing a league-leading 28 touchdowns passes during the 1978 regular season, Bradshaw passed for a then-record 318 yards and four touchdowns in the Steelers 35-31 win over the Cowboys to win Super Bowl MVP. With the win, Bradshaw became the first quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP since Roger Staubach won it in Super Bowl VI.

1966, Bart Starr, Green Bay Packers

Starr put together the best season of his career in 1966, as he threw for 2,257 passing yards and and 14 touchdown passes to win his first career MVP award. He followed that up by puttinghis stamp on the first Super Bowl by throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns en route to being named the first-ever Super Bowl MVP.