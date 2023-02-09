 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patrick Mahomes has chance to join six other players to win regular season MVP, Super Bowl MVP in same season

Here’s a look at the six players who have previously won regular season MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

By Henry Palattella
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes behind the line during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 29th, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After putting together an incredible season that has him on the brink of winning his career second Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes is the overwhelming favorite to win the regular season MVP award on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. Not only would the win be Mahomes’ second career MVP win, but it would also put him on the precipice of history. He’d have a chance to become the seventh player in NFL history to win the MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the other players who have earned the honor.

1999, Kurt Warner, St. Louis Rams

Kurt Warner of St. Louis Rams calls out offensive signals against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome on February 3, 2002 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots won the game 20-17. Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Warner finished off one of the most improbable season in NFL history with a drive for the ages when he found Isaac Bruce for a 73-yard game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XXXIV. After tallying 4,353 passing yards and a league-leading 41 touchdowns in the regular season, Warner threw for a then-Super Bowl record 414 yards against the Titans.

1994, Steve Young, San Francisco 49ers

Steve Young and John Taylor #of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after they scored a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers during Super Bowl XXIX on January 29, 1995 at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Niners won the Super Bowl 49-26. Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

After finishing second in the MVP race in 1993, Young claimed his second MVP win in three years with a masterful 1994 campaign where he threw for 3,969 yards to go along with a league-leading 35 touchdown passes. He also tallied seven touchdowns on the ground — a career-high. Young showcased that duel-threat ability in Super Bowl XXIX, as he threw for 325 yards and rushed for 49 yards, both of which were game-highs.

1993, Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXVIII - Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills

Despite missing the first two games of the 1993 season, Smith ran his way to MVP honors with 1,486 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. After trailing the Bills 13-6 at halftime of Super Bowl XXVII, Smith helped turn the game in Dallas’ favor when he capped a seven-carry drive with a 15 yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to help give the Cowboys the lead. Smith finished with 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl win.

1989, Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers stands behind center Fred Quillan as offensive lineman Randy Cross looks on and as linebacker Mark Brownand defensive linemen Bob Baumhower and Kim Bokampe of the Miami Dolphins are set to pursue the play during Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium on January 20, 1985 in Stanford, California. The 49ers defeated the Dolphins 38-16. Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Before Young, there was Montana. Montana took home MVP honors after throwing for 3,521 yards and 26 touchdowns in the regular season along with having a 70.2 completion percentage — which was the best mark in NFL history at the time. That dominance continued in the Super Bowl, where Montana won his third Super Bowl MVP on the back of 297 yards passing and five passing touchdowns.

1978, Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XVI - Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Rams

After tossing a league-leading 28 touchdowns passes during the 1978 regular season, Bradshaw passed for a then-record 318 yards and four touchdowns in the Steelers 35-31 win over the Cowboys to win Super Bowl MVP. With the win, Bradshaw became the first quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP since Roger Staubach won it in Super Bowl VI.

1966, Bart Starr, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr barks signals during Super Bowl I, a 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, 1970, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Photo by James Flores/Getty Images

Starr put together the best season of his career in 1966, as he threw for 2,257 passing yards and and 14 touchdown passes to win his first career MVP award. He followed that up by puttinghis stamp on the first Super Bowl by throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns en route to being named the first-ever Super Bowl MVP.

