 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

George Kittle sings terrible spoof of Kelly Clarkson’s ‘My Life Would Suck Without U’ at 2023 NFL Honors

The 49ers tight end won’t be winning any awards for his singing voice.

By Lance Cartelli

The San Francisco 49ers came away big winners at the 2023 NFL Honors end-of-season award show, but one Niners player certainly won’t win an award for his singing voice. That would be tight end George Kittle, who, in an ill-advised bit, sang a terrible version of Kelly Clarkson’s “My Life Would Suck Without U.”

Here’s the video, via the NFL:

The spoof on Clarkson’s hit song made light of how terribly the 49ers’ season came to a close a week ago in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

The reactions might be the best part of the video — especially Nick Bosa’s brother, Joey Bosa.

Always up for a good time and a joke, Kittle will surely be roasted by his teammates and the internet for his out-of-tune singing, but we bet Kittle is one heck of a karaoke partner with a couple of drinks in him.

More From DraftKings Nation