Damar Hamlin makes public appearance at NFL Honors with medical staffs that saved his life

The NFL Honors are taking place on Thursday night on NFL Network. While there have been a lot of awards given out, one moment from the show has stood out above the rest. For the first time since his injury in Week 17 of the NFL season, we were able to see Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin speak to the public, and it was impactful.

The medical staff from Buffalo and Cincinnati, as well as the game, were brought to the stage. Hamlin was then introduced, and we came out on the stage to an uproar of applause. He then proceeded to deliver a speech about what all of this has meant to him now that he had won the game of life. Hamlin made sure to shower the staff behind him with ample praise and respect and took time to remind everyone that we are all here for more than football. He ends his speech by saying that, at the very least, he knows what his purpose in life is, and he then embraced the staff behind him.