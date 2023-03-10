Report: Vikings to release veteran WR Adam Thielen

The Minnesota Vikings will release Adam Thielen on Friday, March 10, per Kevin Seifert. He would’ve counted $19.97 million towards Minnesota’s cap. Thielen will test free agency for the first time in his 10-year career.

Thielen played in all 17 games last season. He brought in 70 receptions on 107 targets for 716 yards and six touchdowns. Thielen played second fiddle to Justin Jefferson and likely wants to have a bigger role wherever he lands. Despite this being his 10th season in the NFL, he still should have a lot of interest from teams, depending on his asking price. Thielen will turn 33 ahead of the 2023 season.

Thielen holds the record for the most consecutive 100-yard receiving games with eight. He has always been tough for defenses to contain despite being a smaller pass-catcher. Thielen had 1,373 yards in 2018 when he set his NFL record and added nine touchdowns. His career high in touchdowns actually came in 2020 when he had 74 receptions for 925 yards but was the definition of a redzone threat with 14 scores.