Report: Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott and Zack Martin to clear $30 mil in cap space

The Dallas Cowboys have restructured the contracts for quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive guard Zack Martin to clear nearly $30 million in cap space, per Field Yates. While details of the moves haven’t been officially released, Dallas likely turned the players’ base salary into bonus money.

Prescott was due a $31 million base salary, while Martin was due $19 million. The Cowboys could have turned the majority of these contracts into a signing bonus, and then that would free up cap space to give them spending money for upcoming free agency. Prescott has two more years on his current contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Martin is also under contract for two more seasons and is set to hit free agency in 2025.

Prescott played in 12 games last season. He threw for 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Prescott hasn’t been his dual-threat self for a while, but still scrambled for 182 yards and another touchdown. Martin is considered one of the best guards in the league and is the backbone of the Dallas offensive line.