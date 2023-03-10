Report: Dolphins pick up QB Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option

The Miami Dolphins have picked up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, per Cameron Wolfe. This move will have Tagovailoa under contract through the 2024 season and gives at least some short-term confidence that he is the team’s starting quarterback.

Tagovailoa was drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 202 NFL Draft. He has been dealing with injuries and has yet to play a full season in the NFL. Last year, Tagovailoa was the subject of concussion protocol conversations due to his concussion in Week 4. He suffered from another concussion later in the season and missed the end of the season for the Phins. It derailed a promising season, and Miami had to use their third-string quarterback against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. The concussions also questioned whether Tagovailoa would be included in the long-term plans for the Dolphins, but picking up his option inspires confidence he will stick around.

Tagovailoa played in 13 games last year. He threw for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tagovailoa didn’t waste much time showing that he was due for a big year, as he completed 36 of his 50 passes for 469 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. He wasn’t able to re-capture that hot start after coming back from his concussion but showed promise for taking a step forward next year.