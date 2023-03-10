Devin McCourty announces retirement from NFL after 13 seasons

A staple of the Pats dynasty of the 2010’s is calling it a career.

New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty took to Instagram and Twitter to announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday. He played all 13 years of his career with the Pats, where he played a key part in the organization winning three Super Bowls.

BREAKING NEWS!!! It’s not about the destination, it’s about the JOURNEY!! https://t.co/rv8hMaSi9P — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 10, 2023

After having a standout collegiate career alongside his twin brother Jason at Rutgers, McCourty was drafted by New England in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He immediately made an impact, being named a Second Team All-Pro with seven interceptions as a rookie.

From there, he played a significant role during the second Patriots dynasty during the Tom-Brady-Bill Belichick era. During this span, he would make three All-Pro teams and two Pro Bowls as one of the more consistent defensive backs in the entire league. Starting opposite his twin-brother Jason in 2018, the duo became the first pair of siblings to win a Super Bowl together when the Pats defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

McCourty ends his career with 971 combined tackles, 110 passes defensed, and 35 interceptions. His status as a Pro Football Hall of Famer will be up for debate when he becomes eligible in five years, but he will no doubt be enshrined into the Patriots’ ring of honor.