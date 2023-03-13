Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will enter into a new era in 2023. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and replaced by former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray will begin the season, continuing to rehab his torn ACL injury that shortened his 2022 campaign. The Cardinals must also address holes on their offensive line and defensive secondary.

2022 in review

Arizona finished the season 4-13 and in last place in the NFC West. This was their worst finish in a season since 2018. The poor 3-13 record that season actually led to them drafting Kyler Murray, and he won Rookie of the Year the following season. The Cardinals have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Murray only played in 11 games leaving Arizona to have to turn to Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley and David Blough. Investing in a better option while Murray begins the year sidelined is a vital offseason task for the Cards.

Arizona has decided to move on from veteran center Rodney Hudson. This is a bold move because the team needs to prioritize rebuilding its offensive line with Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez and Billy Price set to be free agents. The Cardinals also have holes to fill on the defense with CB Byron Murphy, a free agent and DE JJ Watt announcing his retirement.

Arizona Cardinals’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

