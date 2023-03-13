Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons ended the 2022 season in last place in the NFC South. They were hoping for some clarity regarding the quarterback position, but it just got muddled further. The Falcons have holes to fill on both sides of the ball but could benefit from a lackluster NFC South to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

2022 in review

Atlanta brought in veteran Marcus Mariota, who ended up stepping away from the team by the end of the year as they turned to Desmond Ridder. He ended his rookie year with 708 passing yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in four games. The Falcons will want to take advantage of having Kyle Pitts and Drake London while they can, so they need to prioritize adding a reliable quarterback.

Atlanta is expected to re-sign EDGE Lorenzo Carter, but their important pending free agents don’t stop there. Right tackle Kaleb McGary is going to be one of the more sought-after tackles on the market, and he played 100% of offensive snaps for the Falcons last season. Linebacker Rashaan Evans was a key staple of the defense playing in 98.4 % of defensive snaps and is also due to be a free agent.

Falcons’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

