 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have some big names hitting free agency, but a big question is if they add some veteran help at the QB position.

By David Fucillo
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers head into free agency in a bit of a unique spot. They’ve got answers at a lot of positions, but their quarterback situation is a tough nut to crack. They invested significant draft capital in trading up to acquire Trey Lance, but a broken ankle cut short his 2022 campaign. They went through two more quarterbacks and head into the 2023 offseason with two potential starters in Lance and Brock Purdy that both face significant questions.

2022 in review

The 49ers earned their second straight berth in the NFC Championship Game, but once again had a disappointing finish. Last year, they blew a ten-point lead to the Rams in a winnable game. This year, they lost Purdy and Josh Johnson to injuries during the game and were left effectively without a quarterback in a drubbing at the hands of the Eagles.

They come out of the season with some free agency questions and notable names due to hit the market, but they remain firmly in their championship window. They’ll likely be focused as much on retaining their own talent as adding veteran help. One big question is Purdy’s recovery timeline following surgery, and if that opens the door to adding a veteran QB. With no draft picks until the third round compensation picks, free agency is where they’ll do most of their work.

49ers’s free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD

More From DraftKings Nation