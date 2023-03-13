Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Seattle Seahawks

The first year of the post-Russell Wilson era didn’t turn out too bad for the Seattle Seahawks. In fact, they ended up having a much better season than their former signal caller did, making us think they might have been onto something after all. Still, the Seahawks have some work to do this offseason to get give the 49ers a serious threat at the top of the NFC West. They should be busy in free agency as the new league year opens.

2022 in review

The Seahawks finished the season 9-8, earning one of the NFC’s Wild Card bids, but ultimately losing in the first round to the San Francisco 49ers. Still, it was an inspired comeback from a 7-10 effort last year that had everyone talking about a rebuild in the Northwest.

On offense, the story was Geno Smith’s incredible career revival. At age 32, he had broke through with 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It earned him a three-year, $75 million extension with the team. Alongside DJ Metcalf, Tyler Lockette and rookie sensation running back Kenneth Walker, the Seahawks scored nearly 24 points per game, putting them in the NFL’s top-10 offenses.

Defensively, the Seahawks have their work cut out for them this spring. That unit gave up nearly as many points per game as the offense. And with just 45 sacks last year, the defensive line is crying out for help in 2023.

Besides hashing out a new deal with Smith, the Seahawks made another offseason move releasing guard Gabe Jackson. Austin Blythe announced his retirement, leaving the Seahawks short another interior offensive lineman headed into the offseason. The good news is that Seattle has a ton of cap space to work with and an extra pick in both the first and second rounds, thanks to the Wilson trade.

Seahawks’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD