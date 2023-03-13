Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into free agency with some big questions that need to be answered. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been limited to just 12 games in each of his last two seasons due to injuries, has been in negotiations with the team this offseason as the Ravens look to get a long-term deal done. They placed a franchise tag on him right at the buzzer as they were hoping to wait until the last minute to get a deal worked out before the deadline hit. Baltimore will also look to upgrade several other positions in free agency, including wide receiver.

2022 in review

The Ravens lost Lamar Jackson for the second season in a row after just 12 games following a knee injury in Week 13. It wasn’t the only injury they suffered, as running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins both missed time due to injury, while receivers Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay both suffered season-ending injuries as well. Regardless of all the absences, the Ravens still managed to make the postseason after finishing second in the AFC North. With Tyler Huntley under center in Jackson’s absence, they lost to the Bengals in the Wild Card round with a final score of 24-17.

Baltimore has some serious need in several positions, including wide receiver, running back, as well as a starting cornerback. Several players in free agency have been rumored to a Ravens move, including WRs Allen Lazard and DJ Chark. If they’re able to keep Lamar Jackson on the roster, they’ll need to add some solid options on the offense to surround him as they look forward to hopefully a full year with a healthy Jackson under center.

Ravens free agency rumors, signings and losses

The Ravens placed a franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson on March 7 as they look to get a long-term deal done with the sixth-year veteran.