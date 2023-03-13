Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t have much time to waste this offseason, and there really isn’t a lot of room for error. They have moved on from nine-year quarterback Derek Carr, and recently placed the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs. Not a bad start, but where do they turn to next? It’s difficult to say with this team. They were highly efficient last year on offense, but clearly won’t get far without a new gunslinger to get the ball to weapons like Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow in 2023. Defensively, it’s going to be a much tougher fight.

2022 in review

Finishing with a 6-11 record, some looking back on the 2022-23 season might wrongfully peg the Raiders as a scarecrow opponent in the AFC West. They held their own with putting points on the scoreboard, finishing 12th in NFL points per game, and three of their six wins were against their own division. The problem was, the defense couldn’t get in the way of anyone.

The front office will be on a mission this offseason. First stop is free agency. They have the salary cap space to bring in a veteran quarterback such as Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson, and should have enough resources to find some solid defensive pieces. It also wouldn’t be the worst thing to tighten up the offensive line, though it’s hard to discount what Jacobs did last season out of the backfield.

Raiders’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

The Raiders released quarterback Derek Carr. He was then signed by the New Orleans Saints. They also placed the unrestricted franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs.