Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are coming off another playoffless season for the sixth season in a row. Jared Goff was under center for his second straight season in Detroit, and while he looks to be their main guy going forward, Detroit will be looking to add some depth in the quarterback position as well as fill some holes elsewhere on the team. Coach Dan Campbell and his staff will be looking to add some players, especially on the interior defensive line where they’re in dire need of some depth ahead of the 2023 season.

2022 in review

Jared Goff led the Lions to a second-place finish in the NFC North with a record of 9-8, but they just barely missed out on the postseason, finishing in eighth place in the NFC just behind the Seattle Seahawks, who earned the last spot in the Wild Card round. There were plenty of ups and downs for Campbell’s side, who made a vast improvement over their 3-13-1 record in 2021 as the 9-8 they posted in 2022 was their best showing throughout the last five years.

It’s tough to tell which direction they’ll go in the offseason, but it sounds like they’ll be sticking with Jared Goff as their starting QB going forward while they continue to try and build a team around him with plenty of offensive options. They still have the likes of wide receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown under contract, although the future of DJ Chark is still unclear as he’s set to enter free agency. The Lions will also retain the services of D’Andre Swift while Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are both headed toward free agency, although talks between Williams and the Lions to re-sign have already been underway.

Detroit Lions free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD