Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for New York Giants

The New York Giants seemed to have avoided a full-on rebuild. After a 4-13 record in 2021, new head coach Brian Daboll led his team to a 9-7-1 record and the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016. They knocked out the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round for their first postseason win since 2011.

2022 in review

New York got out to a strong start with a 6-2 record heading into the bye week. The second half of the season was tougher, and they finished 3-5-1 down the stretch. The Giants didn’t pick up quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option meaning he was set to be a free agent. He was seeking $40 million a year, and it seemed laughable until the Giants gave it to him.

The benefit of the Jones extension, at least in the short term, is that this allowed RB Saquon Barkley to be tagged. Now, New York will determine what to do about S Julian Love, LB Jon Feliciano, CB Fabian Moreau and WR Darius Slayton, who are all set to hit free agency. Wide receiver, in particular, needs to be addressed in the offseason.

New York Giants’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

The Giants signed QB Daniel Jones to a 4-year, $160 million deal. They also placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley, which carries a cap hit of $10.09 million.